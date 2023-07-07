Secciones
Continúan los cortes de ruta en Jujuy: el estado del tránsito para este viernes 7 de julio

Nuevo día de cortes. La Secretaría de Seguridad Vial informó cuál es el estado de las rutas para la mitad de semana.

Corte de Ruta en La Quiaca (Foto: Radio Nacional La Quiaca)
Somos Jujuy por Somos Jujuy | 07-07-2023

La Secretaría de Seguridad Vial informó el estado de las rutas tras una nueva jornada de cortes en diferenets zonas de la provincia

Actualización 06:10 hs 

RN 34

Transitable

RN 66

Transitable

RN 9

  • RN 9 Y RN 52 ALT ACC PURMAMARCA: Corte total, por tiempo indefinido
  • RN 9 KM 1773 ACC. SUR A TILCARA: Corte total, por tiempo indefinido
  • RN 9  KM 1805 ACC. NORTE DE UQUIA: Corte total, por tiempo indefinido
  • RN 9 KM 1811,5 PARAJE SAN ROQUE: Corte total, por tiempo indefinido
  • RN 9  KM 1830 ALT HORNADITAS:Corte total, por tiempo indefinido
  • RN 9 Y RP 13 ALT ACC ITURBE: Corte total, por tiempo indefinido
  • RN 9 KM 1900 ACC. SUR DE ABRA PAMPA: Se habilita cada 6hs
  • RN 9 KM 1971 ACC. LA QUIACA: Corte total, Se habilita cada 6hs

RN 40

  •  RN 40 ACC. CORANZULI: CORTE TOTAL, SE HABILTA CADA 6h

RN 52

  • RN 52 KM 65 ALT SALINAS GRANDES: Corte total, se habilita cada 3h
  • RN 52 KM 135 ALT. LOC. DE SUSQUES: Corte total, se habilita cada 6h
  • RN 52 KM 194 ACC. CAUCHARI: Corte total, se habilita cada 6h
