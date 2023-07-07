Continúan los cortes de ruta en Jujuy: el estado del tránsito para este viernes 7 de julio

PREVENCIÓN
La Secretaría de Seguridad Vial informó el estado de las rutas tras una nueva jornada de cortes en diferenets zonas de la provincia
Actualización 06:10 hs
RN 34
Transitable
RN 66
Transitable
RN 9
- RN 9 Y RN 52 ALT ACC PURMAMARCA: Corte total, por tiempo indefinido
- RN 9 KM 1773 ACC. SUR A TILCARA: Corte total, por tiempo indefinido
- RN 9 KM 1805 ACC. NORTE DE UQUIA: Corte total, por tiempo indefinido
- RN 9 KM 1811,5 PARAJE SAN ROQUE: Corte total, por tiempo indefinido
- RN 9 KM 1830 ALT HORNADITAS:Corte total, por tiempo indefinido
- RN 9 Y RP 13 ALT ACC ITURBE: Corte total, por tiempo indefinido
- RN 9 KM 1900 ACC. SUR DE ABRA PAMPA: Se habilita cada 6hs
- RN 9 KM 1971 ACC. LA QUIACA: Corte total, Se habilita cada 6hs
RN 40
- RN 40 ACC. CORANZULI: CORTE TOTAL, SE HABILTA CADA 6h
RN 52
- RN 52 KM 65 ALT SALINAS GRANDES: Corte total, se habilita cada 3h
- RN 52 KM 135 ALT. LOC. DE SUSQUES: Corte total, se habilita cada 6h
- RN 52 KM 194 ACC. CAUCHARI: Corte total, se habilita cada 6h