BTS eligió Jujuy para marcar un récord mundial: mañana estarán en las Salinas

Thank you for the amazing support and feedback in conversation at #CONNECT_BTS! Here some impressions from our discussion with BTS, artists and curators, hosted by Hans Ulrich Obrist. Today we announce 'Fly with Aerocene Pacha'! To take place in the expansive salt flats of Salinas Grandes, Argentina – with the Aerocene community, in collaboration with global group BTS. Flying free, lifted only by the sun and the air, without lithium, solar panels, helium or fossil fuels. Our landing will be one small step in the air, one giant leap for this planet and its climate. Fly with Aerocene Pacha through @aerocene linked in bio! Read about the story so far, on the BBC – https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-51106206 지금 시작합니다 ! Included in the conversations today amongst a huge amount of fans… Daehyung Lee, Artistic Director, CONNECT, BTS, Stephanie Rosenthal, Director Martin-Gropius-Bau, Berlin, Ben Vickers, Curator, Serpentine Galleries, Antony Gormley, artist, New York,Jakob Kudsk Steensen, artist, London, Yiyung Kang, artist, Seoul,and our studio with Tomás as a representative for @aerocene!