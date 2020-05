La increíble mujer que no tiene brazos y cose barbijos con sus pies

Malaysian woman, born without arms, sews PPE with feet

BRAVO: Born without arms, a Malaysian woman has been using her feet to sew PPE for frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic. Story: https://bit.ly/2WK8srT📹: Norfarrah Syahirah binti Shaari via Storyful

