«Única y emocionante»: El telescopio Hubble capta una tormenta blanca en Júpiter

View this post on Instagram

What did Hubble find in its newest images of Jupiter? The Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth, continues to shrink. Beneath it, the “Red Spot Jr.” rages on and is changing color again, while a new storm brews in the northern hemisphere. Hubble observed the stormy planet in multiple wavelengths last month when Earth was at its closest to Jupiter for the year…which was still a distance of 406 million miles! Learn more at the link in our bio. Credits: NASA, ESA, STScI, A. Simon (Goddard Space Flight Center), M.H. Wong (University of California, Berkeley), and the OPAL team #NASA #Hubble #Jupiter #planet #new #storm #universe #cosmos #telescope #astronomy