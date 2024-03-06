Ángela Torres y Rusherking oficializaron su romance en el show de Luis Miguel

Finalmente, Ángela Torres y Rusherking confirmaron su romance en público. La pareja se mostró en La Rural, en el marco del show exclusivo de Luis Miguel.
LAS PRIMERAS FOTOS JUNTOS DE ÁNGELA TORRES Y RUSHERKING
EL CONTUNDENTE GESTO DE ÁNGELA TORRES ANTE LAS VERSIONES DE ROMANCE CON RUSHERKING
La cantante publicó este lunes 4 de marzo en sus stories de Instagram un video con una sugerente canción titulada: The boy is mine (el chico es mío). En las imágenes se la puede ver a ella mascando un chicle e inflando un globo con el mismo.
Fuente: Ciudad Magazine