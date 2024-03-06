Secciones
Ángela Torres y Rusherking oficializaron su romance en el show de Luis Miguel

La hija de Gloria Carrá y el ex de la China Suárez oficializaron su noviazgo en la cena de gala en La Rural.

Somos Jujuy por Somos Jujuy | 06-03-2024 09:48

Finalmente, Ángela Torres y Rusherking confirmaron su romance en público. La pareja se mostró en La Rural, en el marco del show exclusivo de Luis Miguel.

LAS PRIMERAS FOTOS JUNTOS DE ÁNGELA TORRES Y RUSHERKING

EL CONTUNDENTE GESTO DE ÁNGELA TORRES ANTE LAS VERSIONES DE ROMANCE CON RUSHERKING

La cantante publicó este lunes 4 de marzo en sus stories de Instagram un video con una sugerente canción titulada: The boy is mine (el chico es mío). En las imágenes se la puede ver a ella mascando un chicle e inflando un globo con el mismo.

Fuente: Ciudad Magazine 

