Premios Oscar 2024: dónde ver las películas nominadas

Este martes, la emoción se apoderó de Hollywood con el anuncio de las esperadas nominaciones a los Premios Oscar. La máxima celebración del cine reveló las categorías, entre ellas, las 10 películas que competirán por el codiciado premio a Mejor Película.
Con 13 nominaciones, "Oppenheimer" de Christopher Nolan lidera la lista, seguida de cerca por "Poor Things" de Yorgos Lanthimos, con 11, y "Killers of The Flower Moon" de Martin Scorsese, con 10. La carrera por la estatuilla promete ser intensa, y los cinéfilos ya ansían disfrutar de estas obras maestras en la pantalla.
¿Dónde ver las películas nominadas?
Las películas nominadas a Mejor Película ya están llegando a las salas de cine y algunas están disponibles en plataformas de streaming. Sin embargo, dos de ellas aún no tienen fecha de estreno confirmada en nuestro país. Aquí te detallamos dónde encontrar las 10 joyas cinematográficas nominadas:
- American Fiction: Fecha de estreno pendiente en Argentina.
- Anatomy Of A Fall (Anatomía de una Caída): Llega a los cines el 25 de enero.
- Barbie: Disponible en HBO Max y regresa a los cines el 25 de enero.
- The Holdovers (Los que se quedan): Estreno en cines el 8 de febrero.
- Killers Of The Flower Moon: Disponible en AppleTV+.
- Maestro: Disponible en Netflix.
- Oppenheimer: Reestreno en cines el 25 de enero.
- Past Lives: Fecha de estreno pendiente en Argentina.
- Poor Things: Ya en cines.
- The Zone Of Interest (Zona de Interés): Ya en cines.
La lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024:
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Mejor Guión Original
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Live
Mejor Guión Adaptado
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Mejor cortometraje de acción real
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Mejor canción original
- The Fire Inside (Flamin' Hot)
- I'm Just Ken (Barbie)
- It Never Went Away (American Symphony)
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- What Was I Made For? (Barbie)
Mejor banda sonora original
- American Fiction (Laura Karpman)
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)
- Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)
- Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)
Mejor largometraje documental
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four DaughtersTo Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Mejor cortometraje documental
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Mejor largometraje internacional
- Io Capitano (Italy)
- Perfect Days (Japan)
- Society of the Snow (Spain)
- The Teacher's Lounge (Germany)
- The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Mejor película de animación
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor diseño de producción
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor montaje
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor sonido
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Mejores efectos visuales
- The Creator
- Godzilla: Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
- Napoleon
Mejor actor principal
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
- Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
- Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Mejor actriz protagonista
- Annette Bening (Nyad)
- Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
- Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Mejor fotografía
- El Conde (Edward Lachman)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)
- Maestro (Matthew Libatique)
- Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)
- Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)
Mejor Dirección
- Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
Mejor película
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Por primera vez en la historia de la premiación, la entrega de estatuillas se llevará a cabo durante la tarde, en vez del horario nocturno que acostumbra. Será a las 4:00 pm (hora del pacífico) que empiece la gala, terminando a las 7:30 pm. Para Latinoamérica, estos son los horarios en los que podrán verse los Premios Oscar 2024.
- México, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica y Guatemala: 8:00 p.m.
- Colombia, Perú, Panamá y Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.
- Venezuela, Bolivia y Puerto Rico: 10:00 p.m.
- Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Brasil y Uruguay: 11:00 p.m.