Uno a uno, todos los nominados a los premios Oscar 2024

Los preparativos para la 96ª edición de los Premios de la Academia están en marcha, y con ello, la anticipación de conocer a los afortunados nominados que competirán en la ceremonia que se llevará a cabo el 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre del Ovation Hollywood. Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid fueron los encargados de anunciar la emocionante lista de nominados.
La favorita: Oppenheimer se destaca con 14 nominaciones
Oppenheimer, la obra cinematográfica que ha capturado la atención de críticos y audiencias, lidera la contienda con un impresionante total de 14 nominaciones. Entre las categorías que abarca se encuentran Mejor Director, Mejor Película, Mejor Actor Principal y Mejor Actriz de Reparto. Con este asombroso logro, la película se perfila como la gran favorita para la noche de los premios.
Christopher Nolan busca su anhelado Oscar
Este año podría marcar un hito para Christopher Nolan, quien ha sido nominado en diversas ocasiones pero aún no ha logrado alzarse con la estatuilla dorada. Oppenheimer podría ser su boleto para obtener el tan anhelado premio, especialmente después de sus notables contribuciones a la industria del cine a lo largo de los años.
Poor Things de Yorgos Lanthimos sigue de cerca con 12 nominaciones
En el segundo puesto de la terna se encuentra "Poor Things", dirigida por Yorgos Lanthimos, con un total de 12 nominaciones. Esta película, protagonizada por Emma Stone, ha generado expectación al narrar la historia de una mujer devuelta a la vida por un científico excéntrico. Las nominaciones abarcan diversas categorías, incluyendo la posibilidad de un segundo Oscar para Emma Stone como Actriz Principal.
Expectativas para la noche de gala
Con estas destacadas producciones liderando la lista de nominados, las expectativas para la noche de gala están en aumento. La emoción por descubrir quiénes se llevarán a casa las codiciadas estatuillas promete hacer de la 96ª edición de los Oscar un evento memorable en la historia del cine.
La lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024:
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Mejor Guión Original
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Live
Mejor Guión Adaptado
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Mejor cortometraje de acción real
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Mejor canción original
- The Fire Inside (Flamin' Hot)
- I'm Just Ken (Barbie)
- It Never Went Away (American Symphony)
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- What Was I Made For? (Barbie)
Mejor banda sonora original
- American Fiction (Laura Karpman)
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)
- Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)
- Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)
Mejor largometraje documental
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four DaughtersTo Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Mejor cortometraje documental
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Mejor largometraje internacional
- Io Capitano (Italy)
- Perfect Days (Japan)
- Society of the Snow (Spain)
- The Teacher's Lounge (Germany)
- The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Mejor película de animación
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor diseño de producción
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor montaje
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor sonido
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Mejores efectos visuales
- The Creator
- Godzilla: Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
- Napoleon
Mejor actor principal
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
- Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
- Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Mejor actriz protagonista
- Annette Bening (Nyad)
- Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
- Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Mejor fotografía
- El Conde (Edward Lachman)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)
- Maestro (Matthew Libatique)
- Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)
- Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)
Mejor Dirección
- Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
Mejor película
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Por primera vez en la historia de la premiación, la entrega de estatuillas se llevará a cabo durante la tarde, en vez del horario nocturno que acostumbra. Será a las 4:00 pm (hora del pacífico) que empiece la gala, terminando a las 7:30 pm. Para Latinoamérica, estos son los horarios en los que podrán verse los Premios Oscar 2024.
- México, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica y Guatemala: 8:00 p.m.
- Colombia, Perú, Panamá y Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.
- Venezuela, Bolivia y Puerto Rico: 10:00 p.m.
- Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Brasil y Uruguay: 11:00 p.m.